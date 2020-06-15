Lee Myers-White was undecided on what path to take when he graduated from Centre College in 2010 with a degree in anthropology.
So he spent some time helping others, working for AmeriCorps in Louisville for a year and serving with the Peace Corps for two years in Tanzania.
Myers-White has been selected as this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
The valedictorian of Frankfort High’s class of 2006, Myers-White graduated from physician’s assistant school at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, in May, and he’ll begin a physician’s assistant fellowship in September at the Yale School of Medicine.
“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” said Myers-White, who graduated from Centre with a major in anthropology and a minor in environmental science.
“I worked at AmeriCorps in Louisville for a year after school. I was trying to decide where to apply for PA school or do the Peace Corps. I figured I’d do the Peace Corps. If I didn’t do it then, it probably wouldn’t happen.”
AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs. While in Louisville, Myers-White worked with affordable housing.
Once his year at AmeriCorps was over, he applied for the Peace Corps.
“I always had travel in some capacity on my mind,” Myers-White said, “and I could do it at the same time I was trying to do something positive.
“My dad served in the Peace Corps, so it was on my radar.”
Myers-White’s time in Tanzania, a country in East Africa, was spent in a remote village of 1,000 people.
“They dropped me off at the end of a long, dusty road,” he said.
The nearest town was a four-hour trip by van, and it was another 16 hours to an airport.
There was no electricity and no running water.
Myers-White collected rainwater off his roof, and during dry stretches would carry large buckets to get water.
While in Tanzania, he helped the village get reliable clean drinking water. He also worked with girls’ conferences and bee husbandry.
“That was something the community was interested in doing,” Myers-White said about the bee husbandry. “It took some time to integrate in the community and really find out the programs the community wanted to do.
“I needed them to help me. I was still learning the language, and I wasn’t comfortable with Swahili until eight or nine months into the program.
“I think if you come in and tell them what they should do instead of finding out what they want to do, it can have bad results. They’re not as interested and involved.”
Myers-White, the son of Deborah White and Ronald Myers, said serving wasn’t stressed during his youth.
“Certainly not directly,” he said. “They were a botanist (mother) and ecologist (father). Those are professions where people want to leave the world better than they found it, and I think that seeped in a little bit growing up.”
After leaving the Peace Corps, Myers-White worked at Norton Hospital in Louisville as a nurse’s aide and took classes as he prepared to apply for physician’s assistant programs.
He could have gone into a full-time job right after graduation but elected to do a one-year fellowship in surgery.
Myers-White will work with patients before and after surgery as well as assist the surgeon during the operation.
“One more year of specialty training will let me hone my skills and feel more comfortable,” he said.
Physician’s assistants can diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans and prescribe medication.
It’s another area of service for Myers-White.
“I tell myself I’d do it again,” he said about the Peace Corps. “The experience was worth it. You’re not going to change the world, but if you can make a small change for one person, it makes it all worthwhile.”
