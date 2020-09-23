Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 24 to confirm a second Frankfort High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
For the second time in as many days, a student at Frankfort High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Thursday.
FHS Principal Tyler Reed said people who had come in direct contact with the students have been notified.
“Because of the protocols in place and the contact tracing done to determine direct contacts, we have determined the need to quarantine all cheerleading and football activities until Oct. 6, with the safety of all students in mind,” he said, adding there is no need for any other students to quarantine.
“We would like to underscore the importance of students and families monitoring symptoms and when presenting symptoms to seek medical diagnosis,” Reed added.
Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to call the school at 502-875-8665.
