Urban Strings Columbus Youth Orchestra.jpg

The Urban Strings Columbus Youth Orchestra will perform at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the Capitol Rotunda. (Photo via urbanstringscolumbus.org)

The Kentucky State University Department of Music in conjunction with the Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, and Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, will host a performance by the Urban Strings Columbus Youth Orchestra 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the Capitol Rotunda.

The performance is part of the ensemble’s visit, which includes a tour of KSU and if the Capitol.

The Urban Strings Columbus Youth Orchestra is a string orchestra based in Columbus, Ohio. Its mission is to support urban and minority youth who play classical string instruments. Since 2007, over a hundred mostly African American youth have participated either in the professional-level "Premier" orchestra, or in the intermediate and beginner feeder programs, "Half Notes" and "Quarter Notes."

The orchestra tours yearly in the summers across the Southern United States, playing church auditoriums and staging tours at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

