Abe VanHouten, left, a 2021 graduate of Franklin County High School, has been awarded the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship. With VanHouten is Fran Hawkins Wells. (Photo submitted)

Abe VanHouten, son of Melissa and Bert VanHouten, has been awarded the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship by the scholarship’s board of directors and the Frankfort Country Club.

VanHouten, who graduated from Franklin County High School in May, was a member of the FCHS golf team for four years. He was also a member of the varsity tennis team, Beta Club and the National Honor Society. He will be attending the University of Kentucky and majoring in mining engineering.

VanHouten was chosen by the directors of the scholarship based upon the number of years on the golf team, GPA, his coach’s recommendation, work ethic, sportsmanship and his essay.

The Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship is open to a graduating senior from Frankfort, Franklin County or Western Hills who is attending college and have participated on their high school’s golf team.

