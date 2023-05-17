Seniors Rebecca Vaught of Frankfort High and Olivia Barker of Western Hills have received scholarships from Independence Bank.

Independence Bank logo.png

Independence Bank awarded $129,476 in scholarships to 68 students from across the state.

