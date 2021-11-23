A Frankfort native was recently initiated into the Western Kentucky Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership society.

Sydney Vest was one of 350 new initiates from 17 universities during October.

WKU logo.jpg

Omicron Delta Kappa Society was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.

The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK's mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni; and promote ODK's leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society's national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription