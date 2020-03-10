colored pencils
Buy Now
The VFW Auxiliary is sponsoring two art contests for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The first contest, "Illustrate America," is for grades K-8 with three categories. The categories are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8.
The second contest, "Young American Patriot Arts," is for students in grades 9-12.
All entries need to be turned in to VFW Post 4075 before March 31. There will be first place winners in all categories from the VFW Post 4075, District 7 and first, second and third place awarded at nationals.
Stop by the VFW at 104 E. Second St. and pick up the application and rules. For more information, call Edna Taylor at 502-320-8255.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription