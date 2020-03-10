The VFW Auxiliary is sponsoring two art contests for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The first contest, "Illustrate America," is for grades K-8 with three categories. The categories are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8.
The second contest, "Young American Patriot Arts," is for students in grades 9-12.
All entries need to be turned in to VFW Post 4075 before March 31. There will be first place winners in all categories from the VFW Post 4075, District 7 and first, second and third place awarded at nationals.
Stop by the VFW at 104 E. Second St. and pick up the application and rules. For more information, call Edna Taylor at 502-320-8255.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.