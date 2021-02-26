The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 and the Auxiliary recently announced the winners of its essay contests.
The Voice of Democracy scholarship competition was open to students in grades 9-12 and consisted of a 3-5 minute audio essay on the subject “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
Winners were Femi Obielodan, The Frankfort Christian Academy, first place; Henry Huffman, Western Hills, second place; and Richard Sayre, Franklin County, third place.
The Patriots Pen essay contest was open to students in grades 6-8 and consisted of a 300-400 word essay on the theme “What is Patriotism to Me?”
Winners were Ethne Fleming, Capital Day, first place; Daisy Barrett, Good Shepherd, second place; and Brooklynn Coley, Bondurant, third place.
Outstanding Educator Awards were given to Mark Mathews and Zach Webb, both from Capital Day.
VFW Post 4075 and the Auxiliary sponsored the outstanding educator contest, whose purpose was to recognize educators who instill a sense of national pride in students.
The award was open to all current classroom teachers in grades K-12. Nominations could be submitted by fellow teachers, supervisors, parents, students or other interested individuals, who in 350 words or less had to describe why their nominee should be selected.
