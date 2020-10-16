VFW Post 4075 hosts Veterans’ Outreach Meeting Wednesday

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 and the Auxiliary are sponsoring several contests for youth and teachers in the community.

The Voice of Democracy scholarship competition is open to students in grades 9-12. It is a 3-5 minute audio-essay on the subject "Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?"

First- and second-place winners will receive $500 and $250, respectively, and will be eligible for district, state and national scholarships.

The second contest is the Patriots Pen Youth essay writing contest for students in grades 6-8. The theme is "What is Patriotism to Me?" The student must write a 300-400 word essay on the theme.

The first- and second-place winners will receive $100 and $50, respectively, and will be eligible for district, state and national scholarships.

VFW Post 4075 and the Auxiliary are sponsoring a contest to recognize America's best educators who instill a sense of national pride in students.

All current classroom teachers in grades K-12 are eligible. Nominations can be submitted by fellow teachers, supervisors, parents, students or other interested individuals.

Nomination forms and brochures are located in the counselor's office at local schools. In 350 words or less, describe why you feel your nominee should be selected.

VFW Post 4075 and the Auxiliary are sponsoring the Youth American Creative Patriotic Arts Award program, which is open to students in grades 9-12. Home-schooled students are also eligible.

The deadline to enter contests is Oct. 31.

For more information about contests or to participate, contact Larry Montgomery at 502-330-7520 or a school counselor.

