The VFW Post 4075 is sponsoring the Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition. The competition is open to students in grades 9-12. Students will need to submit a three to five minute audio-essay on the subject "What Makes America Great."
First and second place winners will receive $500 and $250 respectively and be eligible for district, state and national scholarships.
There will also be a Patriots Pen Youth Essay Writing Contest for students in grades 6-8. The theme is "What makes America Great." Students must write a 300-400 word essay. First and second place winners will receive $100 and $50 respectively and be eligible for district, state and national scholarships.
The VFW will also recognize educators. All current teachers in grades K-12 are eligible. Nominations can be submitted by fellow teachers, supervisors, parents, students or other interested individuals.
Nomination forms and brochures are located in the counselor office at your school. In 350 words or less, nominators are asked to describe why the teachers should be selected.
The VFW and Auxiliary are also sponsoring the Youth American Creative Patriotic Art Awards program. The program is open to students in grades 9-12. Homeschooled students are also eligible.
The deadline to enter the contests are Oct. 31. The deadline to enter the Youth Creative Patriotic Art program is March 31, 2020. Teachers are asked to submit a typed list of students names who enter the contest.
For more information about the contests or to participate, contact Larry Montgomery at 502-330-7520 or the counselor at your school.