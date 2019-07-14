The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary hosted its first Back to School Bash for students in Frankfort and Franklin County on Sunday.
More than 100 people attended event, which was free and open to all students in the community, regardless of age.
The auxiliary prepared various games, raffles, prizes and crafts for children to participate in. The VFW 4075 Post provided hot dogs and hamburgers for students and their families.
Activities included ring toss, a mini shooting range, a mobile video game trailer, bowling, water-balloon hot potato and a sailboat race. Children could also decorate cards that will be sent to U.S. soldiers.
"All of our games are kid-friendly," said Edna Taylor, an organizer of the event and member of the auxiliary. "There are indoor and outdoor activities and a little fun for everyone."
Many kids flocked to Teasley's Rolling Video Games, a trailer with multiple flat-screen TVs where children can choose from a variety of Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation games. Each student received a raffle ticket at the door, giving them a chance to win a $10 Hoggy’s Ice Cream gift card, water bottles, candy jars and more.
“We want to give a special thanks to Hoggy’s for donating a $10 gift card as our door prize,” said Iva Bingham, president of the VFW Auxiliary. “Every student will get prizes or a goody bag, though.”
The auxiliary also arranged back-to-school goody bags for children — complete with notebooks, pencils and a drawstring backpack. Saint Michael’s Kids, a nonprofit started by a Frankfort family to serve kids in the community, passed out school supplies and water bottles at the event.
“We came out today because the post helps us out so much,” said Kim Quire, a member of Saint Michael’s Kids board of directors. “As a nonprofit that helps kids, we were happy to come out today.”
The auxiliary also thanked Doctor Black’s Eye Associates, which donated 150 water bottles.
“We couldn’t have done this without so much help from the community,” said Taylor. “So many have donated or helped out with advertising.”