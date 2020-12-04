Alzheimer's
The Alzheimer's Association is partnering with Capital City Activity Center for an educational virtual program about the 10 warning signs of the disease.
 
The program is planned for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
 
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living.
 
Participants will learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. 
 
Registration for the free program is required. Call 1-800-272-3900 to register.

