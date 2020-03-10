Reading

Former Principal Billy Parker reads to Mrs. Combs first grade class at Elkhorn Elementary in this State Journal file photo.

The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort and Community Trust Bank are teaming up to encourage reading in the early grades at Elkhorn Elementary School and are in need of volunteers to mentor first, second and third grade students.

A meeting for volunteers is planned for 10 a.m. Friday in the school cafeteria. Participants will receive instructions on mentoring reading students.

Each session is 30 minutes and the volunteer may have lunch with the student if they wish.

Kiwanian Chuck Fletcher said the program is very simple. The adult reads a page and then the student reads a page. He said the student usually picks the book of his or her choice.

“In the past, we have had volunteers from several businesses involved and I hope we can increase the number of individuals in the community interested in being a mentor to the wonderful students in our community and encouraging reading, Fletcher added.

I would love to make the reading program so successful that we can offer it at every elementary school in Frankfort, said Miranda Penn of Community Trust Bank.

In order to mentor students, background checks are required by both Franklin County Schools and Kiwanis International.

Those who are unable to attend Friday’s meeting can email either Miranda Penn at pennmi@ctbi.com or Chuck Fletcher at chuck.fletcher@franklin.kyschools.us. for more details.

