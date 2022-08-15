Josh Scott, 16, a junior at Western Hills High School, has made it to the finals in the USA Mullet Championships on Facebook. Voting began Monday and will last through Friday.

Vote at https://mulletchamp.com/. Click on "2022 Teens Division Voting" under the "Contests" drop down menu to vote for Scott. The first time you visit the page, you will have to enter your email address and wait for a confirmation email that contains a link that you can click on to continue to vote. 

Josh Scott side view.jpg

Josh Scott

