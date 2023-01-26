Trina Wallace, right, talks with Hollis Rosenstein Wednesday during a reception for Wallace at Thorn Hill Education Center. Wallace retired this week after teaching for more than 31 years at Thorn Hill. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
For over 31 years, Trina Wallace has been a teacher at Thorn Hill Education Center, working with thousands of adults who are striving for their GED.
That run ended this week with Wallace’s retirement.
She was honored with a reception Wednesday at Thorn Hill.
“I have so many memories,” Wallace said in an interview with The State Journal. “I coordinated the WIN (Whatever Is Needed) program for 17 years. I had 30 to 40 students each year.
“Many received their GEDs, became employed, went to post-secondary schools, competed in competitions and went on field trips. I still keep in touch with many of these students and am so proud of their continued accomplishments.”
But Wallace, called the cornerstone of Thorn Hill Wednesday by Executive Director Kelley Anderson, knew it was time to retire.
“My husband has been retired for six years,” she said. “I have reached the age where I can retire, and I want to be able to have the time to do the things we have wanted to do while we were still able to do these things.”
Wallace and her husband, Bill, have two children and one grandchild.
“Plans for retirement are to spend more time with family and friends,” Wallace said. “We also are planning on traveling more and just enjoying life without a set schedule every day.”
Wallace received several honors Wednesday. Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Franklin) presented a citation from the Kentucky House of Representatives, Dr. Luv’Tesha Robertson presented a plaque of appreciation from Kentucky Adult Education and the Education and Labor Cabinet, Frankfort Mayor Pro-Tem Kelly Mays brought a proclamation issued by the City of Frankfort proclaiming Jan. 25, 2023 as Trina Wallace Day, and Charley Preston, president of the Thorn Hill Education Center Foundation, presented a letter from Gov. Andy Beshear.
It was the words posted on Thorn Hill’s Facebook page that showed the impact Wallace has had on the community.
“I feel like I would of never graduated without your guidance back in 2007. It's been years but I always think of your smiling face and encouragement,” one post read.
“Thank you Trina for everything!” another former student posted. “I wouldn't have been able to get my GED without you ... I greatly appreciate you. Blessings.”
Wallace’s rapport with her students shows in her love of graduation day.
“I think graduation is my favorite time each year because every student has a story,” she said, “and I love seeing them celebrate their success with their families and friends.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.