012823.Trina Wallace_ly.JPG

Trina Wallace, right, talks with Hollis Rosenstein Wednesday during a reception for Wallace at Thorn Hill Education Center. Wallace retired this week after teaching for more than 31 years at Thorn Hill. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

For over 31 years, Trina Wallace has been a teacher at Thorn Hill Education Center, working with thousands of adults who are striving for their GED.

That run ended this week with Wallace’s retirement.

012823.Trina T-shirt_ly.jpg

This T-shirt was on display Wednesday at a reception for Trina Wallace, who retired this week after teaching for more than 31 years at Thorn Hill Education Center. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription