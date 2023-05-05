When Dr. Ronald A. Johnson was chosen to serve as the interim president of Kentucky State University last summer, he inherited a campus reeling from years of financial chaos, instability and employee turnover that would likely send most running for the door.
However, he set out to, in his words, “restore, realign and reignite” KSU under the auspices of 2022’s House Bill 250 and the unenviable task of correcting multiple decades of missteps, doing his part to structure a framework that will allow the new permanent president to guide the university to a brighter future.
“We have to be curators of knowledge,” he said in an exclusive interview with The State Journal on Wednesday.“Our faculty, staff and students must be able to make decisions based on insight and decision. And it is in our roles as teachers to be curators of information as well. There must be some know-how and hands-on experience in what is being taught.
“I have a bias, and my bias is seeing that it is impossible to do what people did in the 60s through the 90s — just memorizing and repeating information. The rate of evolution of information is too great, and KSU has to expand. This includes expanding digital tools to enhance the academic process.”
One of the requirements with the passage of HB 250 in 2022 was that the interim president would complete a strategic management improvement and action plan that would target, as outlined in the bill, “the goals, objectives and benchmarks” to eventually bring the university into fiscal and operational stability.
“Kentucky State University’s population must understand the campus culture, work as an integral part of the community and work to the betterment of its process," he explained. “We are stewards of place, and we must build and utilize partnerships to leverage benefits to not only our community, but the community around us.”
Johnson’s three-phase framework isn’t an immediate fix-all for the issues that have plagued the university, but it is in this long game that he hopes to see the university change course.
When asked if he’d received any pushback regarding the management improvement plan, he stated that “institutions do have natural resistance to change; sometimes in pockets, sometimes broadly-based. The goal of leading a change is to encourage the community to buy in. Especially in the 21st century, I don’t know of a single entity who can do this by themselves.
“Once you increase the participation, you increase the likelihood of change. We have to change policy, procedure, and determine whether or not the practice is there. You have to have engaged people who understand why they are there. Some people just come to higher education for a job, and some with the understanding that every morning they wake up, they are there to change lives, and have an impact on the bigger community.”
With considerable talk around town about the possibility of programs and jobs being cut as part of the organizational and operational restructuring, Johnson was clear as to the necessity of the curriculum reevaluation.
“We need to change the way in which we approach the world. We have to look at economic drivers — innovation, entrepreneurship and social impact. These are drivers of value. It is this school’s responsibility to prepare an innovative workforce, whether that is through upskilling or reskilling. You have to produce a workforce who is dynamic to the innovations of society.”
Citing the increasing expansion of the agricultural programs at KSU, he further explained that “research needs to have a meaningful, valuable impact for entities who will not only benefit, but will help pay for the innovation. This can work. We’ve moved forward in many ways and I consider this first round a success.”
When asked about his legacy and hopes for KSU, he added, “One of the things I hope doesn’t happen at this institution is that sometimes when you start being successful, you get “comfortable.” You can’t get ‘comfortable.' Changes are happening, and the organization always has to be in a posture to change.
“My biggest goal is something that I have said before and I will say again: I want for other people’s children the same thing I want for my own child — KSU will give them the best preparation they can, so that they have pride in their eyes. That’s how this place was started in 1886. They wanted to give the best opportunities to those who came into this institution. Giving them not only a promise, but helping them make that promise into a reality.”
