When Dr. Ronald A. Johnson was chosen to serve as the interim president of Kentucky State University last summer, he inherited a campus reeling from years of financial chaos, instability and employee turnover that would likely send most running for the door.

However, he set out to, in his words, “restore, realign and reignite” KSU under the auspices of 2022’s House Bill 250 and the unenviable task of correcting multiple decades of missteps, doing his part to structure a framework that will allow the new permanent president to guide the university to a brighter future.

100522.KSU-Johnson_ly.JPG

Dr. Ronald A. Johnson, interim president at Kentucky State University, speaking to the Frankfort Rotary Club in October of 2022. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

