State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Should local schools reopen for in-person classes in the fall or continue with virtual learning?

Sharon Preston

"In person! These kids need to be with their friends and some children need the meals they get at school. Keeping them away from other children is not mentally or physically healthy for them they need interaction with their friends. Some parents need to return to work and not have to worry where their kids are. It's time for them to get back into a 'normal' routine." — Sharon Preston
Eric Ashmore

"My second grader will not be going back this year. Hopefully the district aligns with that decision. I see no way she could wear a mask for an entire school day. I doubt my own ability to wear mine responsibly for a shift when we go back to work." — Eric Ashmore
Ashly Nichole Smalley

"I definitely think its way to soon to be opening everything back up, along with children going back to school. If school does reopen for in person classes we will be home schooling because we have a medically fragile son and will not risk him catching anything." — Ashly Nichole Smalley
Joe Palmore

"The teachers are going to take the blunt of this and will be asked to police all of these new rules. Please keep them in mind while making this decision. Asking them to hold both in-class and online will be a job." — Joe Palmore
Becca Hill Allison

"Whatever decision is made, it needs to be one to protect our precious children! I would prefer having a limited access to a small group of kids, maybe with alternating that small group both in classroom and online. Wearing masks, social distancing, and hand washing would have to be incorporated in the curriculum!" — Becca Hill Allison

