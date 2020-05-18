State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: What is your advice for the class of 2020?

Corey Bellamy

"An education will take you places you've never imagined and a good paying career will allow you the finer things in life. But, you'll never be smarter than your parents because experience is the best teacher. Go forward, do great things and be humble." — Corey Bellamy
Savannah G. Wheat

"Don’t forget where you came from." — Savannah G. Wheat
Brenda Faye Adams

"Always tell the people you love that you love them." — Brenda Faye Adams
Garth Vinson

"Overcome fear and trepidation with logic and common sense. Do your own research to find what is right for you; don't just rely on what those around you say. You are your only limitation to what you can achieve!" — Garth Vinson
Linda Mitchell

"The future is bright for those who believe in their dreams. So keep looking up and looking forward." — Linda Mitchell

