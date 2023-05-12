Keynote speaker and 1967 KSU grad Kentucky House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Gerald Neal (D, Louisville) tells the graduates that "we can't wait to see what you will do next." (Anna Latek | State Journal)
The Kentucky State University campus was a hub of activity Friday morning as students, families, faculty and staff gathered at the Exum Center to celebrate the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 — which included 11 Frankfort High School students who earned their associates’ degrees before even receiving their high school diplomas.
1973 graduate Renee Reed Micou lauded the graduates.
“KSU wants each of you to thrive. Use what you’ve learned to go out and serve," she said.
27 summer 2022 graduates were honored, along with 72 from fall of 2022, and 163 from the spring 2023 semester. 16 received associate’s degrees, 182 bachelor’s degrees, 49 master’s degrees and 7 doctorates.
59% of this year’s graduates are female, following the trend nationwide with more women attending and graduating from postsecondary institutions, and 67% of the graduates this year were African American. KSU’s youngest graduate this year was 19-year-old Ruth Brown.
Keynote speaker and 1967 KSU grad Kentucky House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Gerald Neal (D, Louisville) tells the graduates that "we can't wait to see what you will do next." (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Mr. Albert Wess, Sr., (center) a 100 year-old World War II veteran, received his honorary doctorate from Regent Chair Tammi Dukes (left) and Assoc. Provost Dr. Scott Wicker (right) on Friday. (Anna Latek| State Journal)
The 2023 valedictorian was business administration graduate and baseball player Collier Higgs, an Owensboro native. He stated that he “knew KSU was the place for me” after attending a baseball camp at the university while still in high school. In his address, he detailed the struggles students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how his own mother’s struggle with breast cancer drove him to succeed.
“Her diagnosis showed me what a real fight is, and what life is about. You can never give up no matter what life throws at you. At us.”
In closing he told his fellow graduates that, to quote hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar, “God got us, and we gonna’ be alright.”
Keynote speaker, Kentucky House Minority Chair Rep. Gerald Neal (D-Louisville), himself a 1967 graduate of KSU, told the crowd, “Today’s event was a testament to your perseverance and scholarship, and I am proud to be a part.
“I believe I speak for everyone here when I say we can’t wait to see what you will do next.”
As Board of Regents Chair Tammi Dukes told the students, “despite everything … you have made it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.