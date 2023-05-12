The Kentucky State University campus was a hub of activity Friday morning as students, families, faculty and staff gathered at the Exum Center to celebrate the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 — which included 11 Frankfort High School students who earned their associates’ degrees before even receiving their high school diplomas.

1973 graduate Renee Reed Micou lauded the graduates.

KSU 2023 Graduates

KSU's acting Vice President Dr. Daarel Burnette called out to the crowd, "If you are a member of the Class of 2023, please stand up!" (Anna Latek | State Journal)

"We can't wait to see what you will do next." KSU's Class of 2023

+11 
+11 
KSU 2023 Graduates
+11 
+11 
Gerald Neal at KSU Graduation 2023
+11 
+11 
Crowd at KSU Grad 2023
+11 
+11 
Savion Briggs 2023 KSU Graduation
+11 
+11 
ROTC Cadet Receives Commission 2023
Gerald Neal at KSU Graduation 2023

Keynote speaker and 1967 KSU grad Kentucky House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Gerald Neal (D, Louisville) tells the graduates that "we can't wait to see what you will do next." (Anna Latek | State Journal)

