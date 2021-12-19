We Wanna Play is collecting sports equipment for children impacted by the recent western Kentucky tornadoes.

The organization will take equipment for any sport, new or used, and equipment will be collected through January.

The following businesses have volunteered to serve as drop-off locations: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 111 Westridge Drive Suite A; DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road; and Guru Fitness, 363 Versailles Road.

For more information or to have equipment picked up, contact Anthony Russell at 502-330-8298.

We Wanna Play is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make sure every student-athlete who wishes to participate in middle or high school varsity sports in Franklin County has that opportunity and is not held back by the cost of participation fees.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription