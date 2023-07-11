Enoch Welch is returning to Franklin County Schools as the new principal at Bondurant Middle School.

"I am excited to be the principal of the school where I began my teaching journey,” Welch said after being announced as the next BMS principal. “This opportunity holds immense significance for me, as it allows me to bring my deep understanding of the school's culture, values and community to a leadership role.”

071223.Enoch Welch_submitted.png

Enoch Welch is the new principal at Bondurant Middle School. (Photo submitted)

