Enoch Welch is returning to Franklin County Schools as the new principal at Bondurant Middle School.
"I am excited to be the principal of the school where I began my teaching journey,” Welch said after being announced as the next BMS principal. “This opportunity holds immense significance for me, as it allows me to bring my deep understanding of the school's culture, values and community to a leadership role.”
Welch replaces Whitney Allison, who has been hired as FCS' Director of Pupil Personnel.
Throughout his career, Welch has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the academic, social and emotional growth of students. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science from Eastern Kentucky University, and a Master’s degree in technology education from Georgetown College.
In 2019, he earned his principalship certification from the University of the Cumberlands. He first taught health and physical education at Bondurant Middle for five years before teaching the same subject at Western Hills High School for another five years.
He spent the last several years of his career in Henry County, first as a health and PE teacher, the Director of Individual Centered Education, and he was most recently the principal of Henry County Middle School.
"Having been part of BMS as a teacher, coach and parent I have witnessed firsthand the incredible potential and talent that resides within our students, teachers, and staff," Welch stated.
Among his coaching positions were head boys basketball coach and head softball coach at WHHS.
"We are very excited to bring Enoch Welch back home to Franklin County Schools and to Bondurant Middle School,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “His intelligence, experience, compassion and student-centered leadership will propel BMS to great new heights."
When asked what he was looking forward to as the new principal of BMS, Welch stated, "As principal, I am committed to fostering an environment that nurtures this potential and empowers everyone to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.
“I look forward to helping Bondurant become a school of distinction in academics, extracurricular activities and community pride. The west side of Frankfort has been our home for over 20 years, and the Welch family is looking forward to being back to serving where it all started."
