WesBanco donated two checks totaling $8,000 for Franklin County Schools teachers to use for supplies in their classrooms.
The bank presented the checks, one worth $3,000 and one worth $5,000, at the school board’s Monday night meeting. From the $3,000 check, 12 teachers chosen by their principals were given $250 each to buy school supplies. The $5,000 check was donated to Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School.
"Thank you all so much for being here and for doing this for our school system," Superintendent Mark Kopp said to WesBanco representatives during the meeting.
The teachers were:
- Erin McDowell, Bridgeport Elementary
- Mandy Dean, Collins Lane Elementary
- Devon Karrick, Westridge Elementary
- Carolyn Lynch, Elkhorn Elementary
- Brooke Jones, Peaks Mill Elementary
- Kristin Johnson, Early Learning Village
- Meghan McCourt, Hearn Elementary
- Stephanie Thompson, Bondurant Middle School
- Deborah Willette, Elkhorn Middle School
- Randy Blevins, Franklin County High School
- Lacey Piersol, Western Hills High School
- Kimberly Mays, The Academy