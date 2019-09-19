Ally Napier, an eighth grader at Bondurant Middle School and an avid reader, is this week’s WesBanco Student of the Week.
School librarian Leigh Kuhn nominated Ally, who has won the school’s Accelerated Reading contest twice in a row, which is a first at the school. As a reward, Bondurant’s library is named after Ally for the school year. She is the daughter of Derrick and Julie Napier.
State Journal: What was your strategy for winning the reading contest?
Ally Napier: I just read books that I liked and usually like higher-point books and took tests on them in Language Arts. I’m an avid reader. I just like reading a lot, so I kind of had that taken care of, the reading part. It was just the accumulating points part. I had to open up to some different books.
SJ: What is your favorite book and why?
Ally: I don’t know. This is hard. There are different books that I like a lot that have good aspects to them and everything. I read Le Mis (“Les Misérables”) sixth grade year. That was quite a challenge. I liked that one a lot, but (it) was kind of very droney in parts of it, because, you know, it went into very, very, very, very descriptive in some of the parts, Victor Hugo did. I really like “The Count of Monte Cristo.” That one is good too. I’m a big Harry Potter fan. There’s just a lot of books that I like in general. I don’t have a certain one that I like more than the others.
SJ: Where does your reading taste come from?
Ally: My mom, she is a big reader, so that kind of started it, from my parents, you know. I don’t know how, but I’ve been reading basically forever. My mom taught me how to read some and she is an author too. Her books are good. So that was kind of a big thing. But I liked reading. I did it all through school.
SJ: What are some things that you enjoy about reading?
Ally: When you read, you get to get a glimpse of other people’s perspective about things. Like with fiction, you get to go to a whole other world and when reading non-fiction, you get to learn a lot more about a particular thing that interests you. I’m into history, so I read a lot of history books, so that’s something that’s fun. Reading just opens all these new doors for you and helps you understand what is going around you a bit more, but you don’t have to travel the world and do all these certain things. You can experience these things in one book.
SJ: What do you like about being a student at Bondurant Middle School?
Ally: Our school is pretty awesome. Go Westside everything. Our teachers are pretty awesome. We got a lot of cool stuff going on here.
SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up?
Ally: I’m thinking of joining the Army. That’s kind of something that I have been thinking about for awhile. And maybe after that, I might get into politics or something, but I’m primarily thinking just Army intelligence or something as a career.