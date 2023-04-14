Student of the week (new)

Jack Atchley has been interested in the arts for much of his life, and he’s been selected to serve on the Kentuckians for the Arts Youth Arts Council.

For this achievement, Jack has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Jack Atchley is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

