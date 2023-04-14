Jack Atchley has been interested in the arts for much of his life, and he’s been selected to serve on the Kentuckians for the Arts Youth Arts Council.
For this achievement, Jack has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
KFTA (Kentuckians for the Arts) is a nonprofit arts advocacy organization, and Jack was selected to be a part of the KFTA Youth Arts Council through an application process that included recommendations.
Jack is a Franklin County Schools virtual student and is in the eighth grade.
He is the son of Eddie Atchley and Mendy Atchley.
State Journal: How did you become interested in the arts?
Jack: The youth council is made up of teenagers of all different parts of the creative arts in Kentucky, from voice, to dance, theater, music, visual arts and more. The arts have always been a part of my life. I started performing for others in preschool, and I love digital art, singing and photography.
SJ: What kind of art do you do, and what do you like about it?
Jack: My main interest is in drama and performing arts. I have always loved performing and started dancing and acting at 5 years old. It is a great way to be in the moment and is a lot of fun.
SJ: What are some challenges students interested in the arts face?
Jack: I think access to the arts is one of the biggest obstacles for a lot of kids. Even if a kid has a lot of support to participate in performing arts, it may require a lot of travel and time because you have to go where the opportunities are. There are a lot of parents that don’t have the resources to help their kids participate.
SJ: What do you do as a member of the arts council?
Jack: Currently, our group is determining ways to increase youth participation in Kentucky, and hopefully will be able to create new opportunities in the state.
SJ: What is your favorite class that isn’t art related, and why do you like it?
Jack: I like classes that let me be creative. Sometimes English is fun when we get to write short stories.
