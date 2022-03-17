Ben Sowders, a fourth grader at Elkhorn Elementary, is excelling inside and outside the classroom.

He is a member of the quick call and future problem solving teams on Elkhorn’s academic team and was named captain of both teams. He also competes in archery and has a love of geodes.

Ben was selected as the Franklin County Schools Champion of the Month for March, and he’s been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Well-rounded. That is the first word that comes to mind when I think of Ben,” his teacher, Mandy Hager, wrote in nominating him for Champion of the Month.

“He challenges himself inside and outside of the classroom, which is why I think he is a champion through and through. He collects geodes and explains his entire collection with such passion it would make anyone listen. He was a fair and encouraging captain (of the quick recall and future problems solving teams) and I cannot wait to see what he does next year.

“In the classroom, Ben has always been a champion. He does whatever work is presented to him and more. He asks for ways to push himself. He is an advocate for his own education. He is thorough, thoughtful, and precise in all of his work.

“The final reason I think Ben is a champion is his attitude. He always has a smile on his face. He always has a positive outlook on a situation. He brings happiness to the people around him just by being genuinely himself.”

Ben is the son of Ricky and Martha Sowders.

State Journal: What do you like best about school?

Ben: Hanging out with my friends is the best part of going to school.

SJ: What’s is your favorite subject at school and why is it your favorite?

Ben: Science is my favorite subject, because my teacher, Mrs. (Rebecca) Logan, makes science so much fun.

SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school or studying?

Ben: I like to watch YouTube, jump on the trampoline and build things in the afternoons. If it’s nice I ride my rip stick at the skate park.

SJ: What is your favorite thing about being on the academic team?

Ben: My favorite part about the academic team is having fun learning new stuff and challenging myself to do my best. Having my friends there is a bonus.

SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up?

Ben: When I grow up I want to be a geologist because I like rocks and fossils, and exploring the earth.

