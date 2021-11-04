There’s an annual tradition at Bondurant Middle School, where the library is named for the student who read the most books the year before.

This year the library is named the Inocence Best-Allison Media Center after Best-Allison read more than 100 books last year as an eighth grader.

For her accomplishment, Best-Allison has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Best-Allison, now a freshman at Western Hills, credits Bondurant librarian Leigh Kuhn for fueling her love of reading.

“I would like to thank Mrs. Kuhn,” Best-Allison said. “She is a wonderful librarian. She made sure that I had every book that I wanted to read and even made several book orders. I would not have gotten into reading if it weren’t for her.

“It really goes to show you just need to find the right book and the right librarian.”

Best-Allison is the daughter of Laura Best and Whitney Allison, principal at Bondurant.

State Journal: How did you read so many books in a year, and did you have a goal of how many books you wanted to read?

Best-Allison: I started reading over quarantine and my yearning for a good book started there. I didn’t have a goal of how many books. I just loved it so much that I would read and read and before I knew it I had read over 100 books.

SJ: What kind of books are your favorite and why?

Best-Allison: My favorite books are almost always realistic fiction. I like when I can relate to the characters, setting, plot, etc.

SJ: What do you like best about reading?

Best-Allison: I like reading best because it is a great escape from reality. I especially like to read when I am feeling stressed or under the weather.

SJ: What is your favorite class and why?

Best-Allison: My favorite subject in school is English and/or language arts. I have always been good at identifying certain elements within a text, thanks to all the many wonderful teachers I’ve had all three years of middle school. Teachers, you know who you are.

SJ: What other hobbies or activities do you enjoy?

Best-Allison: I love to dance. I’m currently on the Western Hills dance team. I also love to cook. Thanks to my mom for being a great role model chef. I love being her little sous chef.

