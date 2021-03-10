In a school year filled with challenges caused by COVID-19, Bondurant’s Nathan Carpenter has made an impression on his teachers.
Nathan, a seventh grader, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Karen Tackett, a teacher at BMS who took the lead on Nathan's nomination, included comments from several other teachers, and a few common themes popped up — that Nathan is caring, takes initiative, is engaged, participates, is helpful, kind, has a positive attitude and goes above and beyond to learn.
“He has had great attendance at school,” Tackett said, “but if he misses he takes the initiative to email his teachers, attend extra Google meets, whatever it takes to stay caught up and get ahead.”
Nathan participates in the Makerspace Club, the BMS academic team and the FFA, and he loves going to Disney World.
Nathan is the son of Amy Carpenter and David Carpenter.
State Journal: How long have you been on the academic team, and what is the best thing about being on the team?
Nathan: I have been on the academic team for about a year. I like how competitive it is and how it motivates you to gain more knowledge through a very fun way.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school?
Nathan: Science.
SJ: What is the Makerspace Club, and what do you like about it?
Nathan: The Makerspace Club is a place where you make crafts and build on your creativity while still having fun. I like that there are different fun projects to do when you are bored.
SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not in school or studying?
Nathan: I like to draw and play games with my family.
SJ: When you go to Disney World, were is the first place you go in the park?
Nathan: When I go to Disney World, the first place I rush to is Galaxy’s Edge, specifically to the Blue Milk stand.
