Sydney Lang took a teacher’s encouragement and turned it into an award-winning essay.

Sydney, an eighth grader at Bondurant Middle School, took first place in the VFW and Auxiliary Post 4075 Patriots Pen Essay for local students in grades 6-8. She took second place in District 7.

For her accomplishments, Sydney has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

The theme for the essay contest was “How Can I Be a Good American?”

Sydney is the daughter of Vince and Kellie Lang.

State Journal: Why did you decide to enter the essay contest?

Sydney: My social studies teacher, Ms. (Valerie) Ramsey, encouraged our class to participate in the contest. I had never entered an essay contest before and wondered if I had any chance to win, although I did have confidence I’d be able to answer to the given title, “How Can I Be a Good American.” I really appreciate her encouragement.

SJ: Your essay was on the theme “How Can I Be a Good American?” What were some of your ideas?

Sydney: My essay focused on showing respect for others, what it means to be patriotic and how to use your voice to empower and inspire.

SJ: What were some of the challenges in writing the essay?

Sydney: I found it difficult to condense my thoughts on this topic in 300 words. I also thought it was challenging to be creative on a topic this broad.

SJ: What is your favorite subject at school?

Sydney: My favorite subject this year is Language Arts. I enjoy learning about various types of writing. My teacher, Ms. (Rebecca) Lewis, interacts with the class in an interesting and helpful manner.

SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

Sydney: I am a member of the Beta Club. I am the co-captain of the Bondurant dance team and have danced at Capital City Dance Studio for 10 years. I love to dance.

