Sydney Lang took a teacher’s encouragement and turned it into an award-winning essay.
Sydney, an eighth grader at Bondurant Middle School, took first place in the VFW and Auxiliary Post 4075 Patriots Pen Essay for local students in grades 6-8. She took second place in District 7.
For her accomplishments, Sydney has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
The theme for the essay contest was “How Can I Be a Good American?”
Sydney is the daughter of Vince and Kellie Lang.
State Journal: Why did you decide to enter the essay contest?
Sydney: My social studies teacher, Ms. (Valerie) Ramsey, encouraged our class to participate in the contest. I had never entered an essay contest before and wondered if I had any chance to win, although I did have confidence I’d be able to answer to the given title, “How Can I Be a Good American.” I really appreciate her encouragement.
SJ: Your essay was on the theme “How Can I Be a Good American?” What were some of your ideas?
Sydney: My essay focused on showing respect for others, what it means to be patriotic and how to use your voice to empower and inspire.
SJ: What were some of the challenges in writing the essay?
Sydney: I found it difficult to condense my thoughts on this topic in 300 words. I also thought it was challenging to be creative on a topic this broad.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school?
Sydney: My favorite subject this year is Language Arts. I enjoy learning about various types of writing. My teacher, Ms. (Rebecca) Lewis, interacts with the class in an interesting and helpful manner.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Sydney: I am a member of the Beta Club. I am the co-captain of the Bondurant dance team and have danced at Capital City Dance Studio for 10 years. I love to dance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.