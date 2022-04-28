Bondurant’s Alli Ashley is a winner in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2022 poster and essay contest.

This year’s theme was “Kentucky Agriculture Sustains Me,” and Alli’s poster was the statewide winner in the sixth grade division.

For her accomplishment, Alli has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week. Alli will receive a cash prize for her poster at the 2022 Poster and Essay Awards Ceremony.

The winning entries will be displayed in Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles’ office, at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair and on the KDA website.

Alli is the daughter of Jade Ashley.

State Journal: Why did you decide to enter the poster contest?

Alli: Everyone in our class did the poster contest.

SJ: What did you draw for the poster?

Alli: I drew several pictures that represented agriculture. Some examples are cows, milk, plants, etc.

SJ: How long have you been involved in FFA and how did you become interested in it?

Alli: I’m in agriculture class.

SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

Alli: I play on the middle school softball team.

SJ: What is your favorite subject in school, and why is it your favorite?

Alli: My favorite subject at school is math. I like math because I love trying to get to the bottom of a problem.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription