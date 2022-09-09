Jaxon Cudd is a welcome voice at Bridgeport Elementary, and he is the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“I am blessed to have Jax in my class this year,” Bridgeport teacher Kennedy McCrystal wrote in her nomination. “The effort he puts into everything he does is truly remarkable. He is always eager to learn more and excel in everything he does.

Bridgeport's Jaxon Cudd is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

