Mary Roberts has been a leader in her fourth-grade class at Bridgeport Elementary, and she is the WesBanco Student of the Month.
“Mary comes to school each day with a positive attitude and determination to learn,” teacher Kennedy McCrystal wrote in nominating Mary. “She takes pride in her work and gives 110% in everything she does. Her leadership and willingness to be a friend to those around her truly makes her a shining star.”
Mary is the daughter of John and Shannon Roberts.
State Journal: Why do you think school is important?
Mary: School is important because it prepares you for your future.
SJ: What do you like best about school?
Mary: What I like best about school is you learn something new every day. You can also have fun at the same time! Ms. McCrystal makes sure our day is filled with fun activities.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school, and why is it your favorite?
Mary: My favorite subject in school is math. Math is my favorite because it is like a puzzle that you have to figure out.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Mary: I love to play soccer and basketball. I also enjoy doing science experiments and spending time with my friends.
SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up, and why?
Mary: I would like to be an engineer because math and science are my favorite subjects and you can use both of those subjects to investigate and solve problems as an engineer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.