Mary Roberts has been a leader in her fourth-grade class at Bridgeport Elementary, and she is the WesBanco Student of the Month.

“Mary comes to school each day with a positive attitude and determination to learn,” teacher Kennedy McCrystal wrote in nominating Mary. “She takes pride in her work and gives 110% in everything she does. Her leadership and willingness to be a friend to those around her truly makes her a shining star.”

Bridgeport's Mary Roberts is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

