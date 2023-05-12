Bella Kinsella is new to Capital Day School, but she’s made a big impression.
Bella, a sixth grader at CDS, recently won the 2023 Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom (KAEC) Award.
Bella has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Bella is a sixth grader at CDS, joining our CDS community last fall,” Marzi Adi, the middle school science teacher at CDS, wrote in her nomination. “Bella has proven to be a wonderful addition to our middle school; her classmates and teachers enjoy her bubbly personality and enthusiasm in all she does. She is friendly, outgoing, and always ready to lend a helping hand.
“She is also the recipient of the 2023 Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom (KAEC) Award. Her poster was selected as the most outstanding entry in the Commonwealth. She will receive a cash prize and her work will be recognized at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. We are so proud of her!”
Bella is the daughter of James and Cindy Kinsella.
State Journal: What is your favorite class and why?
Bella: My favorite class is science because I like to learn about the life of plants, the earth and the atmosphere.
SJ: You won a statewide award for a poster you made. What other creative activities do you like to do?
Bella: I like to hang out with my friends and family. I also love to play volleyball, basketball and gardening.
SJ: How did you become interested in agriculture and the environment?
Bella: My friend is a farmer and she was talking to me about Kentucky agriculture. I was very interested so I signed up.
SJ: What do you like to do outside of school?
Bella: I like to hang out with my friends and family. I also enjoy painting, pageants, dance and cooking.
SJ: Ms. Adi said you’re always ready to lend a helping hand. How do you like to help others?
Bella: I like to help any time my friends need anything or if my teachers need something. I love to serve others and do community service in my area.
