Kaden Sipe, an eighth grader at Capital Day School, has been impressive in the classroom and as a leader at the school, and he’s been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Kaden is a straight A student and serves as an officer on the student council,” Mark Mathews, Capital Day’s health and physical education teacher, wrote in his nomination.

“Kaden does an excellent job of relating to the younger students who are present at Capital Day School as well as his classmates. He is also passionate about fishing and always has a good story to pass along.”

Kaden is the son of Geri Sipe and Jason Sipe.

State Journal: What is your favorite subject at school?

Kaden: My favorite subject in school is science.

SJ: What do you like most about being a student council officer?

Kaden: I like being able to take responsibilities and setting responsibilities for others. 

SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

Kaden: Wrestling, the catfish community on YouTube, and I helped out in the overcomer league. (The overcomer league is an inclusive baseball league in Central Kentucky, and children of all abilities can play baseball. Kaden volunteers as a helper. Volunteers pair up with kids participating and help them during game.)

SJ: How long have you been fishing, and who got you started fishing?

Kaden: I’ve been fishing as long as I’ve been able to hold a pole, and my dad, my Pepaw, and papa got me into fishing.

SJ: What is your best fishing story?

Kaden: There are many stories but my top two were in a lake and in a pond. Last summer (during COVID), I was searching through YouTube and discovered juggin.’ It’s a form of catfishing in which you have ½-inch PVC tube and you drill holes into it. You put a pool noodle on the PVC then tie a mainline, which is generally heavy, then a swivel with a leader line and a hook. On the mainline you also add a specified weight and a certain depth.

We were at Taylorsville Lake one day and I was sitting there in the boat at a new spot. I was going on with my papa and I noticed a jug bobbing. All the sudden it went under, came back up and went down again. It took the jug under for five minutes and came back up. We chased it down and just as I went up to grab it, it pulled the PVC out of the noodle. That would’ve been a 20-30 pound catfish.

The second story was at my uncle Billy’s pond. It was an average day of fishing and it was getting close to evening time. My cousin, uncle Ben had caught a 7-8 inch bluegill and I threw it out under a bobber probably 100 feet or so. I anticipated the bobber to go down but after two minutes or so the bluegill started to slow down. I was considering taking it down but as soon as I was about to step I noticed the bluegill frantically swimming then getting eaten. The bobber is gone and I grab the rod and start reeling; the heavy rod is bent over at an 80-degree angle and it took me 10 minutes or so to pull it in.

Once I get it up to bank there it is, a 20-pound channel catfish that has been in that pond longer than I have been alive. As I love catfish, I thought of getting it taxidermized, but because I love catfish so much I put it back into the water to be caught again. That is my biggest and best memory I will have of my life.

