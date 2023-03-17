Matthew Satterley, a senior at William Cofield High School, has impressed with his work ethic as he prepares for graduation and a career as a welder.

He has been named this week’s WesBanco Student of the Week.

William Cofield High School's Matthew Satterley, right, is the WesBanco Student of the Week. At left is Franklin County Career and Technical Center welding instructor Randy Shewmaker. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

