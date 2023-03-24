Blakely Belcher, a fourth grader at Collins Lane, saw the need for a recycling program at the school and took it upon herself to get it started.
For her efforts, Blakely has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Blakely was also named the student Champion of the Month by the Franklin County Schools district.
“Blakely is a growing leader who has taken on a large task of initiating and leading our recycling team,” Collins Lane Principal Beth Lodmell wrote in her nomination of Blakely for Champion of the Month. “Since moving to our new school building we have not been set up to recycle.”
Seeing the need for recycling at Collins Lane, Blakely went to Lodmell to request leading the effort to get a program started.
“Blakely has organized the whole project and is now the lead member of our student recycle crew who collects and sorts the recycling to be picked up weekly,” Lodmell wrote. “This group is working to educate all of CLE on proper recycling practices.
“We are so thankful to have Blakely, who is a student willing to take the lead when she sees a need and is making a huge positive impact on our school, community and environment.”
Blakely is the daughter of Kristina and Ryan Belcher.
State Journal: What did you see that made you think the recycling program at Collins Lane needed help?
Blakely: I realized that the trash can in our classroom kept getting full really fast and a lot of it was plastic water bottles or paper. I thought there was something we could probably do to separate what could be recycled and what couldn’t, and that’s where my idea started.
SJ: What did you do to improve recycling at school?
Blakely: I started off by talking to Mrs. Lodmell to get the idea planned out. Once it was planned out, it was time to take action. We ordered the recycling bins — one for every class and four larger bins. When they arrived I passed them out. Then I called forth a group of kids to help me. We collect and sort the recycling every other Friday.
SJ: How have people at school responded to the new recycling program?
Blakely: People have done great. I have noticed the second and third graders have recycled a lot of boxes and water bottles and fourth and fifth graders recycle more paper. People seem into it!
SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not at school?
Blakely: I like to read, watch TV, cheer, tumble, and play with my sister, Harlan.
SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up?
Blakely: I would like to be an environmental scientist because I want to find a better way for us to handle our trash.
