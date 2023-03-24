Student of the week (new)

Blakely Belcher, a fourth grader at Collins Lane, saw the need for a recycling program at the school and took it upon herself to get it started.

For her efforts, Blakely has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

032523.StudentWeek-Belcher_submitted.jpg

Collins Lane's Blakely Belcher is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

