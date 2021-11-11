Franklin County senior Eric Crittenden has made a big impact on the welding program at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center, and was chosen as the Franklin County Schools November student champion of the month.
Crittenden has also been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Eric is a fourth-year welding student who has really grown in his skills as a welder, but even more importantly he has become a leader within not only the welding program but within the entire CTC,” FCCTC Principal John Sanders wrote in his nomination of Crittenden for Champion of the Month.
“Most days Eric can be found in the welding shop helping first- and second-year students in small groups and sometimes even to the entire class. It is a wonderful sight to see when we are able to see students not only teaching other students but respecting each other to a level that allows it to happen.
“Recently (welding instructor) Mr. (Randy) Shewmaker had to be out for a full week of school. When I called Mr. Shewmaker to discuss sub plans he said, ‘You don't need to worry about a thing, Eric has it covered.’ Eric did indeed have it covered. He was there to discuss the plans with the sub first thing Monday morning.
“The sub for the week was retired teacher Kathleen Riggs who stated, ‘He is amazing and has been such a huge help, I even told him he should think about becoming a teacher.’”
Shewmaker also had good things to say in Sanders’ nomination.
“Eric has become one of my best leaders in the welding program and will go far in any career that he chooses,” Shewmaker said.
Crittenden is the son of Chuck and Donnita Crittenden.
State Journal: How did you become interested in welding?
Crittenden: I never really got interested, the class just looked fun when I was picking classes for my freshman year. I enjoyed it so much I continued doing it and decided last year to make a career out of it. Mr. Shewmaker being an amazing teacher also helped me want to keep up with the program.
SJ: What is the most challenging part of welding?
Crittenden: Currently I’d have to say the most challenging part would be helping teach our freshman students how to weld. I would love to pass my skill set onto this next generation of students. They do, however, all have their own unique qualities, and some pick it up very easily and others need that extra motivation.
SJ: What do you see as the benefits of attending FCCTC?
Crittenden: The main benefit of CTC would most definitely be the career readiness. You could very easily take any of its hands-on classes (auto tech, carpentry or welding) in high school and go out into the workforce directly after high school.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Crittenden: I’m involved in a lot at Franklin County. I’m currently the pep club president. I’m usually in the student section at Friday night games, wearing whatever suits the theme that week. I’m part of the FFA program at Franklin County, and I also try to make it every week to our FCA meeting before school Friday mornings. Outside of school I’m extremely involved in the youth group at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. I’m on the leadership team there and work with other students as well as our youth pastor Leighton Lavey to provide good experiences to the students there. Whenever I’m not at a youth group or school you can probably find me at the TJ Maxx in Frankfort most nights. I’m a coordinator there and really enjoy it.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Crittenden: After graduation my plan is to go through Campbellsville’s pipe welding program. After completing that I’ll be going into the workforce.
