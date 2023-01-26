Elena Nowaczyk, an eighth grader at Capital Day School, has several roles at school in which she excels.
For her work at CDS, Elena has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Elena Nowaczyk serves as president on our school's Student Council,” CDS middle school math teacher Gunnar Wasson wrote in nominating Elena. “In this role she designed the school’s spirit week, led fundraisers for the ACCESS Soup Kitchen, and helped deliver Christmas gifts to the Simon House as part of the school’s Holiday Helpers program.
“She is an energetic and enthusiastic participant in her classes and an excellent role model for younger students. Elena is the only middle school student taking geometry right now. Elena is an experienced horseback rider, participating in hunter jumper riding.”
Elena is a member of Capital Day’s golf and academic teams. She is also a member the school’s Drama Club and a leader in the school’s YMCA KUNA (United Nations) Club.
Elena is the daughter of Tracy and Kevin Nowaczyk.
State Journal: What are your duties as Student Council president?
Elena: My duties include helping organize school events and fundraisers, I prioritize our spending, and I deliver items we have collected for fundraisers.
SJ: What are some of your favorite projects that you've worked on as Student Council president?
Elena: It's always fun working on spirit week, but I liked delivering presents to the Simon House. The fundraisers are also fun because it feels good knowing you've helped someone.
SJ: How did you become interested in horseback riding?
Elena: I was very young when I started riding, probably about seven. I've always liked being outdoors and with animals. I like that I'm not necessarily competing against other people but more myself.
SJ: How do you balance your time with all the activities you're involved in?
Elena: I always make sure I have room for schoolwork. For the most part my activities don't interfere with one another. I ride my horse at least three times a week so I fit in the other activities as needed.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why is it your favorite?
Elena: My favorite subject is social studies. I like social studies because we have fun projects. Also, I think history is very interesting and I love learning about it.
