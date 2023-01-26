Elena Nowaczyk, an eighth grader at Capital Day School, has several roles at school in which she excels.

For her work at CDS, Elena has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

012823.StudentWeek-Nowaczyk_submitted.jpg

Capital Day's Elena Nowaczyk is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

