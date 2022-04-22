Jude Breidert had no shortage of material when it came to writing an essay for Grandparent of the Year.
Jude, a fifth grader at Elkhorn Elementary, took first place at his school and in the district in the essay contest sponsored by the Capital City Retired Teachers Association.
For his accomplishment, Jude has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Jude wrote his essay about his grandmother, Dawn LaMaster, also known as Grammy.
He received a certificate and a $25 gift card from the Capital City Retired Teachers Association for his winning essay.
Jude is the son of Breane and Charlie Breidert.
State Journal: What made you decide to enter the essay contest?
Jude: My teacher told us about it and my whole class wrote about a grandparent.
SJ: What did you say you liked about your grandmother in the essay?
Jude: She is funny and I enjoy talking to her. She took care of me a lot when I was a baby and we have a very special bond. She loves me unconditionally and I know I can always count on her. She can do anything! For example, get tough stains out of our clothes. My mom hates laundry, so whenever she can't get something clean it always goes to Grammy.
SJ: What was the hardest part about writing the essay?
Jude: Picking which grandparent to write about because I love them all so much.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school and why is it your favorite?
Jude: Social studies. It's interesting and I like learning about things that have happened in the past and how that shapes the future.
SJ: What activities or clubs are you involved in at school or in the community?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.