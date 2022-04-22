Jude Breidert had no shortage of material when it came to writing an essay for Grandparent of the Year.

Jude, a fifth grader at Elkhorn Elementary, took first place at his school and in the district in the essay contest sponsored by the Capital City Retired Teachers Association.

For his accomplishment, Jude has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Jude wrote his essay about his grandmother, Dawn LaMaster, also known as Grammy.

He received a certificate and a $25 gift card from the Capital City Retired Teachers Association for his winning essay.

Jude is the son of Breane and Charlie Breidert.

State Journal: What made you decide to enter the essay contest?

Jude: My teacher told us about it and my whole class wrote about a grandparent. 

SJ: What did you say you liked about your grandmother in the essay?

Jude: She is funny and I enjoy talking to her. She took care of me a lot when I was a baby and we have a very special bond. She loves me unconditionally and I know I can always count on her. She can do anything! For example, get tough stains out of our clothes. My mom hates laundry, so whenever she can't get something clean it always goes to Grammy. 

SJ: What was the hardest part about writing the essay?

Jude: Picking which grandparent to write about because I love them all so much. 

SJ: What is your favorite subject in school and why is it your favorite?

Jude: Social studies. It's interesting and I like learning about things that have happened in the past and how that shapes the future. 

SJ: What activities or clubs are you involved in at school or in the community?

Jude: Archery team, academic team, Gifted and Talented Program, Cub Scouts/Scouts BSA, Stingrays swim team, morning announcements group.

