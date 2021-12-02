Ella Abney has been busy at Frankfort High.
A senior, Abney has been a member of multiple organizations, often in a leadership role, and she also excels in the classroom, having recently been named a Coca-Cola Scholarship semifinalist.
For this accomplishment, Abney has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
More than 68,000 students initially applied for a Coca-Cola Scholarship, and 1,617 students were selected as semifinalists.
Those students will fill out semifinalist applications, and those applications will be reviewed. After the review, 250 students will advance as regional finalists, and 150 will become Coca-Cola Scholars and receive a $20,000 college scholarship.
Abney is involved in the Student Council, Y Club, Pep Club, Traveling Panthers, National Honor Society, Beta Club, House Games, Frankfort Leads, the superintendent’s advisory council, and she’s a member of the tennis and cross country teams.
Abney is the daughter of Susan Coblin and David Abney.
State Journal: How did you become involved in leadership roles at school?
Abney: I’ve always been eager to get involved. When I walked into Frankfort High four years ago, I joined the Pep Club, Y Club, as many groups as I thought I could my first year. I fell in love with the Pep Club, the Y Club and the superintendent’s advisory committee. At first I was a member of the Pep Club and Y Club, but as I became a leader it was fun, exciting, and it was a way to give back to the community that gave me so much.
SJ: What do you see as the benefits of serving in leadership roles?
Abney: I see so many benefits. I feel as though in my time as a leader I’ve become a servant leader. I’ve learned to communicate, help plan events and organize. This is my 13th year in the district, and I’ve received so much support from everyone.
SJ: How do you balance school and extracurricular activities?
Abney: It is difficult. I’m in the associate degree program with KSU. I’ll graduate with a degree in mathematics, and I will have completed 75 hours of credit. It’s been difficult, but it’s been exciting to work with this program. It’s different from the normal high school experience. I’ve had to learn time management. I keep a calendar, sometimes down to the half-hour, that I plan the day before. When you’re so passionate about what you do, it’s worth sacrificing your time, doing homework on your way to tennis practice or staying up late a couple nights a week. It’s worth going that extra mile.
SJ: What makes Frankfort High a special place to you?
Abney: As I stated before, this is my 13th year in the district. I’m a fifth generation Frankfort High student in my family. My grandparents, Granville and Polly Coblin, met here and were high school sweethearts. I live two blocks away, so it makes sense geographically to go here, but this school is my family. I feel so supported by the administration, my teachers and my peers. I was working on an application for a scholarship to Vanderbilt, and Mr. (Shane) Hecker took two hours to help me with it, editing it and looking it over so it’s done right. I’ve always felt loved, and not just by the teachers but the students at Frankfort High. On the tennis team I get to know 20 other girls and work with a great coach (Cindy Bramble). It’s one of my favorite parts about Frankfort High.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Abney: I plan to study business. I’ve applied to six schools. This summer after graduation I plan to relax. I’m going on a trip to New York City with two of my friends, and I’ll work at the country club, helping with tennis, and continue to work at Completely Kentucky, where I currently have a part-time job. I plan to relax my last summer as a high school student and then go to college, but I’m not sure where I’ll be going.
