Frankfort High’s Jinniah Ali made sure she had choices when it came to picking a college.
Ali, who was accepted by more than 35 colleges, has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Among her academic honors, Ali has received National Honor Society and Beta Club awards, the Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry Award, the Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship and the Black History of the Month Scholarship provided by Cumberland Family Medical.
Ali graduated from FHS Friday.
She is the daughter of Jamila Simpson and Michieal Simpson.
State Journal: How many colleges accepted you, and how did you decide which colleges to apply to?
Ali: I have been accepted to over 35 colleges all being HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). The reason I did this was because I wanted to be surrounded by my community and I believe that I can be just as successful in my life and career as those who go to PWIs (predominantly white institutions). I want to embrace my community wholeheartedly.
SJ: What were you looking for in a college?
Ali: For a college I am looking for a place that I can feel comfortable in knowing I can learn and grow there. I want to be able to build a name for myself and have a positive impact at the school.
SJ: Where are you going to school and why did you choose it?
Ali: I am going to Tennessee State University and I chose this school due to location as well as the level of comfort I felt when I went there to visit.
SJ: What activities were you involved in at school or in the community?
Ali: I was involved with National Honor Society, Beta Club, Delta Gems program as well as Upward Bound.
SJ: What do you plan to major in, and what are your career goals?
Ali: I will be majoring in health science pursuing a career in becoming a physical therapist while minoring in psychology as well as the possibility of business administration. My career goal for myself is to be able to maintain an “I can do anything I put my mind to” mindset. If I know that I will push myself and work hard for whatever comes my way, whether there are obstacles or no obstacles, I can succeed anywhere I want to live life with a smile knowing it can be simply changed by the way I perceive things.
