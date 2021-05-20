Alex Aossey’s love of gaming has made him a state champion.
Aossey, who graduates from Frankfort High on Friday, took first place in the game design challenge in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) state competition.
According to the STLP website stpl.education.ky.gov, the Kentucky Department of Education’s STLP uses project-based learning principles to empower student learning and achievement through the utilization and creation of technology to solve school and community needs.
Aossey’s game is entitled Clyde’s Adventure.
He is the son of Cindy and Craig Aossey.
State Journal: What's your favorite game to play and why?
Aossey: I enjoy playing a very wide variety of games and my favorite jumps around from week to week, but recently I found myself enjoying Mirror’s Edge. I find the visual style of a game to be especially important, and the sort of simplistic but city-spanning design of Mirror’s Edge drew me in. Also, the feeling of jumping from rooftop to rooftop is hard to beat.
SJ: What is the objective of Clyde's Adventure?
Aossey: The objective from the player’s perspective is fairly simple: get to the next checkpoint without falling, jumping, or otherwise colliding with the nearest set of spikes. There are a few collectibles scattered around, but to be honest they don’t add much in the way of complexity.
As the creator though, the game was mostly made to meet my own objectives, those having to do with teaching myself how to make a game. I still wanted people to enjoy my game, but the driving force behind it has always been about what I can gain from the experience of creating a game.
SJ: Have you created other games, and how long does it take to develop a game?
Aossey: I’ve made some games before, but never in the same way as I did for Clyde’s Adventure. I was making simple falling block games on my TI-84 calculator several years ago, then text-based games written in Python, and later even worked briefly in Unreal Engine 4. In the case of Unreal though, I wasn’t working with the platform on a deep enough level to feel like I had total control over the outcome of my game. This project was the first time I was able to take the control that comes from writing a game’s code from scratch and combine it with the more advanced visuals that PICO-8 allows. (For context, PICO-8 is the platform I used to create Clyde’s Adventure.)
The time it takes to create a game is really too varied for me to give a clear answer, but for this case in particular it took me roughly 50 hours of direct work on the game to call it finished. If game development time can be said to have a general rule, it would be that it takes longer than most people would expect.
SJ: Who is your role model and why?
Aossey: There are a lot of people I admire and want to be more like, and I don’t think I can choose just one. My friends, family and teachers have all served to shape me into who I am — and I’d have to say I’m happy with the person they’ve turned me into.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Aossey: I’m currently lined up to attend Northern Kentucky University and study something in the computer science field.
