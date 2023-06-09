Student of the week (new)

Frankfort High’s Addison Baker just completed her freshman year of high school, a year where she was honored by GEAR UP Kentucky (GUK).

Baker was one of 12 freshmen or sophomores named a GUK Student of the Year, and for that accomplishment she has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Frankfort's Addison Baker is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

