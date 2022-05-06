Cancer has been part of Elena DeSantis’ life for as long as she can remember, with her great-grandmother, grandmother and mother all having had the disease.

That’s what compelled her to enter the Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana’s Write Stuff Teen Contest with categories in essay, poetry, two-dimensional art and video.

DeSantis, a freshman at Frankfort High, took first place in the video category for her video “Blessings in Disguise.”

For her accomplishment, DeSantis has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, located in Louisville, offers a free program of support designed for anyone living with cancer, any type of cancer at any stage, according to its website.

DeSantis, who received $500 for winning the contest, is the daughter of Gretta DeSantis and Joseph DeSantis.

State Journal: Why did you decide to enter the contest?

DeSantis: I decided to enter to share my mom’s story, to uphold my grandma’s legacy, and to spread awareness about BRCA genetic testing.

SJ: What was your video about?

DeSantis: It was about my great-grandmother, grandmother and mom, and how the cancer gene is important to find early and that we all must find our positive even when cancer affects out lives. My grandmother chose to find blessings in cancer, so we all can find positives and blessings in our lives.

SJ: What was the most difficult part of making the video?

DeSantis: I think the most difficult part of making the video was doing the recordings of the sections and not tearing up, plus doing all of it made me miss my grandma.

SJ: What message did you want your video to convey?

DeSantis: That there is light in the darkest of times and that you must always find your positive, but most importantly to do BRCA genetic testing.

SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

DeSantis: I’m involved in the drama club, a softball team member, cheerleader and member of the archery team.

