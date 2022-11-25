Frankfort High senior Audrey Gilbert has been advocating for students since she first entered FHS.

Student of the week

She was recently named president of Educators Rising, which this year has officers for the first time in its existence. Gilbert applied to be president and was selected for the position.

Frankfort's Audrey Gilbert is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

