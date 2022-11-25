Frankfort High senior Audrey Gilbert has been advocating for students since she first entered FHS.
She was recently named president of Educators Rising, which this year has officers for the first time in its existence. Gilbert applied to be president and was selected for the position.
Gilbert has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
In addition to Educators Rising, Gilbert has been involved with the Student Council and Y Club, and she’s done a lot of work with the Kentucky Student Voice team and the Kentucky Department of Education.
Gilbert is the daughter of John and Elly Gilbert.
State Journal: How did you become involved in student advocacy?
Gilbert: I’ve been in Y Club since middle school, and that’s where I first learned about student advocacy and how students can be better represented. When I got to high school I started working with groups that were involved in making changes, and I started building my platform about student advocacy.
SJ: What is Educators Rising?
Gilbert: It’s an advocacy group for people who want to be educators or are interested in education issues. We want to make sure there’s an educational pipeline in the state so there will be an education workforce in the future.
SJ: Do you feel students’ voices are heard?
Gilbert: I think it depends on the situation and the topic at hand. Oftentimes students are consulted, but they’re not really listened to, especially if it’s a little more difficult topic. In an inclusive situation there may be some who listen to students’ voices, but it’s not the norm.
SJ: What work have you done with the Department of Education?
Gilbert: I’m in my second year of interning. I’ve done policy work, trying to understand how the education system works. I’ve also had some field experience and gotten to do some research.
SJ: What do you plan to do when you graduate?
Gilbert: I’m going to be a teacher. I don’t know where I’m going to school yet, but I’m going to be a teacher in Kentucky. I want to be an advocate for teachers because I feel the people who make decisions will be more informed about how they’ll affect educators, who are the stockholders.
