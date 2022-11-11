Sarah Hunt began writing “Foxtale” when she was 12 years old.
The novel, which won a book contest last year, has been published and is scheduled to be available on Wednesday.
For her accomplishment Hunt, a sophomore at Frankfort High, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Foxtale” won the Stone Soup annual book contest last year, and Stone Soup is the publisher of “Foxtale.”
The book is set in 2119, when Earth is on the brink of its sixth mass extinction. The head of the shadowy government visits teenager Tabby Fox, who lives alone with her dog, calling her to help execute a top-secret mission to recover a valuable android from another planet.
While training for her journey into space, Tabby uncovers information that forces her to question who she can trust as she realizes her own life is in danger.
Hunt is the daughter of Heather Housman and Rex Hunt.
State Journal: How did you come up with the idea for your book?
Hunt: I came up with the idea for “Foxtale” mostly because I was really into sci-fi but there was little to no LGBTQ representation so I decided to write my own.
SJ: What was the hardest part about writing a book?
Hunt: I think the hardest part about writing this book was just working on it consistently; the storyline and everything came pretty easily.
SJ: What do you like about writing?
Hunt: Writing’s just a really good outlet. It’s very immersive and it allows the reader to really experience the world you’re creating.
SJ: Would you like to make a career of writing?
Hunt: If I could have a career in writing that would be amazing, but I think I’ll just keep it as more of a side thing but still think about the possibility of doing it full time.
SJ: Was there anyone you turned to for help while writing?
Hunt: I had help from my writing tutor, Jamieson Haverkampf, almost every week. She helped me edit while I was working on “Foxtale,” and the staff of Stone Soup worked on editing after it won the contest.
