Frankfort senior Ella Luking is a voice for the state’s students.
Luking is in her second year serving on the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council.
The council was created to provide the KDE commissioner feedback from students on issues they face.
For her work, Luking has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
The council consists of two student members from each of the seven KDE districts, four at-large student members, one student from the Kentucky School for the Blind, one student from the Kentucky School for the Deaf, and student members enrolled in a career and technical education pathway.
The council currently has 29 student members with 17 new members being announced in May.
Nearly 100 students applied for a spot on this year’s council. Student members of the council, if they are eligible, have the option of serving a second year.
Luking is the daughter of Jason and Rebecca Luking.
State Journal: How did you become involved in the KDE Commissioner's Student Advisory Council?
Luking: I became involved with the Student Advisory Council through my friend Audrey Gilbert. She's been pretty involved with the KDE as a policy intern as well as the KY Student Voice Team, so she was able to notify me when applications opened.
SJ: What does the council do?
Luking: The council comes together monthly to discuss recent education policy, current events in education, and to draft policy and ideas of our own. We usually work in full-group discussions, and bounce ideas off of KDE officials and the commissioner. We're able to help the KDE see through a student's point of view.
SJ: What issues do you see as important to students?
Luking: Right now the issue the council is focusing on seems to be school shootings and safety protocol. Our October meeting's agenda is heavily centered around the issue, and we're currently working on drafting safety protocol for before, during, and after school-shootings, as well as mental-health resources for victims.
SJ: What other activities or organizations are you involved in at school or in the community?
Luking: I'm pretty involved in my school's volleyball team, student council, and our Educators Rising club, as well as a few other clubs. I also work on my family's cattle farm as a farmhand, and I have an internship at Frankfort's Makerspace doing 3D design and printing.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Luking: I plan on attending college, though I'm not sure where yet. I do know I want to major in computer science and linguistics, and possibly get a graduate degree in one of those fields.
