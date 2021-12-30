Jewell Mueller has had a busy high school career.

The Frankfort High senior is president of the National Honor Society at FHS and is a member of the Beta Club and Youth Salute.

She has volunteered at ACCESS Soup Kitchen and the Franklin County Humane Society.

Mueller works as a physical therapy technician at Pro Active Therapy and will graduate high school as a certified nurse aide through the Franklin County Career and Technical Center.

For her accomplishments, Mueller has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Mueller was recently one of six women recognized as Young Women Leaders in Frankfort/Franklin County by the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and EmpowHer Frankfort.

Mueller has been the recipient of a Tomodachi Grant trip to Japan. She attended the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs and the Envision Leadership Medicine program in Los Angeles.

Mueller is the daughter of Michael and Andrea Mueller.

State Journal: What did you do at the Envision Leadership Medicine program?

Mueller: We got put in groups where we voiced our opinions on subjects in the medical field. We did team building and practiced med tests. We also had speakers come in that had been to med school, alumni, and had a variety of jobs, and we got to ask questions. During the end we went to a simulation and we got to use real machines and equipment.

SJ: What was the Tomodachi Grant trip to Japan like?

Mueller: I took the Tomodachi Grant trip to Japan in 2018, the summer going into my freshman year of high school. Our group got the chance to visit a school there, explore and stay with host families. It was an eye-opening experience, and I plan to go back in the future to reconnect with all of our friends there.

SJ: What was your business at the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs?

Mueller: At the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs you get placed in a group and create a business, product or solution to something. My team chose to focus on preventing drunk driving with a community-based app that offers you rides when you’re intoxicated in exchange for you giving someone a ride when they need it. Drunk driving was an important topic to all of my team members, and we chose it because we’re passionate about it.

SJ: What do you see as the benefits of volunteering?

Mueller: Volunteering is one of my favorite things to do because I enjoy helping different organizations. I think it’s important to give my time to causes or people that need it and be involved in my community.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Mueller: After I graduate from high school I plan to attend college. My major is undecided, but I’m interested in athletic training and business/entrepreneurship.

