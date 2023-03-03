Last weekend Frankfort High senior Thiago Pires was awarded the First Degree College Scholarship from the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) at its conference in Louisville.
Pires was one of five students from across the state to receive the scholarship, which is given to eligible high school students who will be the first in their immediate families to complete a postsecondary degree program.
For his achievement, Pires has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Pires has been able to maintain a 4.4 grade-point average while serving on the FHS student council and competing on the school’s basketball, soccer, football and track teams the past four years.
He’s also a youth leader at his church, Christian Congregation in the United States, and is a member of the church orchestra.
Pires will graduate from FHS with an associate degree from Kentucky State University.
“I don’t believe I should receive credit for earning this award because it is given to those whose parents did not have the opportunity to go to college,” Pires said. “My parents’ lack of education enabled them to push me as they did. I owe this award to them.
“Above them I owe this award to God because only He was capable of allowing me to be chosen from the thousands of kids in Kentucky whose parents had the same trials. I would not be receiving this award if it wasn’t for my parents and God.”
Pires is the son of Nilma Pires and Itamar Pires.
State Journal: How much emphasis is put on education at your home?
Pires: Education is such a priority in my household that my parents did not let me participate in team sports until middle school, and the condition of me being allowed to play was that I was a member of the band every year.
SJ: How do you balance all your activities and academics?
Pires: I don’t really balance sports and academics. If I tried to make sense of how I should do things I would never begin to do things. I’ve been able to do both because I take things one at a time. While I’m at school I do as much homework and complete everything I can within that time so that my concerns at practice have nothing to do with school. By not wasting my time I’ve never not been able to complete something or go to practice. The only thing that was difficult was juggling playing football and soccer at the same time, having two practices a day. Having to miss football practices to play soccer games made my schedule hectic and had me running back and forth from both Sower fields multiple times a week. Thankfully my coaches always had faith that I was trying my best and never penalized me for my commitments.
SJ: How do you think extracurricular activities enhance your experience as a high school student?
Pires: Coming from someone who wasn’t involved in many extracurricular activities growing up, I can say for certain that I found myself because of the things I experienced within extracurricular activities. The pain of losing games, the joy of winning, the burden of injury and the frustration of reaching a plateau have changed my perspective greatly.
Extracurriculars have taught me that our own worst enemy is staying within our comfort zone. To continue participating in extracurriculars, I’ve met and grown with people I never would’ve spoken to in high school, and the bonds I’ve created will most likely last for years to come.
SJ: What is your favorite class and why?
Pires: History is my favorite class; no matter what category of history I’ve always found myself intrigued with the past. From reading the Odyssey, to learning Solomon Northup’s journey, I can’t remember the last time I felt bored in a history class. History itself molds us to think differently because it gives us perspectives we would never begin to comprehend without knowledge of these peoples’ experiences.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Pires: After high school I am planning to attend Centre College, where I maybe want to study computer science, pre-law or pre-med. I don’t have certainty of what I would like to do, but I have a desire to directly influence people positively. A job that directly influences people makes my life purpose much more fulfilling, rather than working to simply make money.
