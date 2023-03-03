Last weekend Frankfort High senior Thiago Pires was awarded the First Degree College Scholarship from the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) at its conference in Louisville.

Pires was one of five students from across the state to receive the scholarship, which is given to eligible high school students who will be the first in their immediate families to complete a postsecondary degree program.

