Frankfort High sophomore Ben Schrader took an English assignment, collaborated with the third grade class at Second Street School and came up with a product that could be seen and enjoyed by the public.
For his work, Schrader has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“The collaboration was created in response to an assignment called ‘Poetry Everywhere’ in my English 10 class (10th-grade English),” Schrader said. “In this assignment, I was tasked with finding or creating a poem that I thought should be displayed in a specific place in our community and convince the business to display the poem in hopes that it would have a positive impact on the readers there.”
The poems, written by third graders, were displayed at Buddy’s Pizza, and Schrader selected the participants.
“I was able to choose the third grade and Mrs. (Morgan) McDonald’s class,” he said. “I decided to work with third graders because I believed that they were likely to have been exposed to at least some poetry in the past and would still be able to utilize the creative mind I imagined they would have.
“My role in this project was to communicate the goal of the project with Mrs. McDonald and the owner of Buddy’s Pizza, Mike Hedden. I was able to pick up the poems from Second Street School during class one day, then over our winter break I set up a meeting date with Mr. Hedden in order to hang the poems up in the restaurant.”
The project was a win-win for Schrader and the third graders.
“Our entire third grade class enjoyed working with Ben on his poetry project,” McDonald said. “Throughout the whole project Ben was professional and communicated regularly. This unit was outside of our regular poetry unit but Ben gave us the flexibility to make it work for our students. All in all it was a great collaboration.”
Schrader is the son of Stephen Schrader and Amy Carman.
State Journal: Was there a theme for the poems? How was it chosen?
Schrader: When this project was first introduced, I knew I wanted to work locally with a downtown business because I spent the majority of my life living and playing downtown. When it came to which business I wanted to work with, I knew I wanted to choose Buddy’s Pizza. I have known Mike Hedden my entire life and I thought this project was something he would be interested in. And, of course, I thought good pizza was definitely something that third graders could relate to.
SJ: What was the students' reaction to take part in the collaboration?
Schrader: I wasn’t able to work with the students firsthand, but Mrs. McDonald was able to encourage them. She said that descriptive and figurative language doesn’t always come naturally to younger students, but because these poems were about something that most third graders enjoy that the process and topic was positively received.
SJ: What would you like for Mrs. McDonald's class to take away from this project?
Schrader: The project actually included the entire third grade class, but Mrs. McDonald was my main contact. I wanted the third grade class to become interested in the art of creating poetry. That was my goal throughout the entire project. Poetry allows someone to express feelings, work through difficult issues, and gain a new insight into the world around them. I think the earlier you start to explore yourself through poetry, you find that it can have a significant boost on your literacy development and fluency.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Schrader: I am a sophomore at Frankfort High School and serve as treasurer of the student council, vice-president of the Beta Club and am a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Club. I’m also active in the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association Program and recently served as Lt. Governor of the Kentucky Youth Assembly. I play soccer and run track, and I am a member of the newly created men's volleyball club. For the past year or so, I have also been active in the South Frankfort Presbyterian Church’s youth group.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why?
Schrader: My favorite subject has always been a contest between English and social studies, but I am going to give the title to English this go around because my teacher, Ms. Sara Boggs, was such a big help during this project and I owe part of my success in this project to her assistance. She’s made English an especially fun and enjoyable subject this year.
