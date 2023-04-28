Rebecca Vaught has worked her way into an enviable position, earning two full-ride college scholarships.
The Frankfort High senior will be attending Washington & Lee University in Williamsburg, Virginia, on the Johnson Scholarship, which, among other things, recognizes and rewards students on the basis of academic achievement, demonstrated leadership and integrity.
Vaught also received the Brown Fellows to Centre College.
For her accomplishment, Vaught has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Vaught is the daughter of Gretchen and Jonathan Vaught.
State Journal: How many scholarships did you win?
Vaught: I won five scholarships. I won the Brown Fellows to Centre College (full ride); the Johnson Scholarship to Washington & Lee (full ride plus summer funding for educational use); the Henry Vogt Scholarship to the University of Louisville; the McConnell Program (not a scholarship but a program within U of L); and the Frankfort Elks Lodge Scholarship.
SJ: What made you decide to accept the Johnson Scholarship at Washington & Lee?
Vaught: I really liked Washington & Lee as a campus community. When I first toured last summer, I liked the small size of the campus and the breadth of opportunities available to me (some of their students do a six-week trip to D.C. during their short "spring term" semester).
When I visited campus for the Johnson Scholarship weekend and there were students on campus, I realized that I really wanted to go there. The school has an incredible politics program, and they offer a minor that would allow me to take courses at their law school. There are around 1,800 students on campus, which makes it small enough that I never felt overwhelmed walking around campus, but I also got the sense that it was a place of limitless opportunities.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Vaught: At school I serve as our Student Council president, I'm a member and media chair of our drama club, I'm on track to graduate with an associates degree from KSU this May, I was one of the girls' soccer captains this year, and I'm a member of the FHS Y Club.
In our community, I currently serve as an intern for the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, a former intern for Apollo Law, I just recently completed my term as president of the Kentucky Student Council Association, and I was the 2022 Attorney General for KYA 2 (Kentucky Youth Assembly — a model government conference). I was also a 2022 Governor's Scholar.
SJ: How did you manage your time to get everything done?
Vaught: Great question! I'm definitely still figuring that out. Between my friends and my family and all of the people in my life, I have a really good support system, and a lot of it just came down to making lots of to-do lists and knowing my priorities. I can definitely say there have been times this year when things have slipped through the cracks because I've been working on something else, but for the most part, it's just been knowing what things were important at that moment and getting it done.
SJ: What do you plan to study in college, and how did you decide on that field of study?
Vaught: I am planning on double majoring in politics and economics with a minor in "Law, Justice, and Society." I've always been interested in politics and government, and I definitely want to major in it, with a focus on the judicial system. Economics because I've taken some really great economics and finance classes while at Frankfort High School, and I find the subject very interesting. And the "Law, Justice, and Society" minor is designed for students who want to go to law school, which is my current plan. I've done model court cases since my sophomore year and have always loved it and found it very intriguing.
