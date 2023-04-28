Student of the week (new)

Rebecca Vaught has worked her way into an enviable position, earning two full-ride college scholarships.

The Frankfort High senior will be attending Washington & Lee University in Williamsburg, Virginia, on the Johnson Scholarship, which, among other things, recognizes and rewards students on the basis of academic achievement, demonstrated leadership and integrity.

Frankfort's Rebecca Vaught is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Morgan Tolentino photo)

